Airwaves- Dayton’s most RAD 1984 TV commercials

You wanna see one of the most…interesting Ghostbusters parodies of all time? Check out this classic commercial for Steve Tatone Buick. The ad is a send up of Ghostbusters (this commercial and the Ghostbusters movie both dropped in the Summer of 1984). From the singer’s vocals (who’s imitating Ray Parker Jr, the creator/singer of the Ghostbusters theme song), to the…ahem…dancing of the actors (?) in the commercial, this video is a gem of unintentional comedy (the makers of the commercial were trying to be funny, but the humor is laughing at their attempt at humor).

The movie parody is the highlight of a package of TV commercials that aired in Dayton in ‘84. If you’re a lifelong Miami Valley resident, you may remember these commercials from your youth. You can thank YouTuber Craig’s Daybook (@craigsdaybook) for these funny and funky vids.