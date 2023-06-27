© 2023 WYSO
West Dayton Stories
West Dayton Stories is a community-based story-telling project centered on the people and places of Dayton’s vibrant west side. WYSO brings together community producers to tell stories reflecting its proud history, current complexities, and future hopes.

Commentary: How a strong community unites everyone on the same page in West Dayton

WYSO | By Mary Evans,
Jaylon Yates
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
Jaylon Yates, Community voices producer
Contributed
/
Jaylon Yates, the producer of the podcast, shares his hope for the community, which is to leave a mark on the people and create a safe place for the marginalized.

West Dayton Stories is our series highlighting the strength and resilience of Dayton’s African American community. It’s produced at the Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Producer Jaylon Yates shares his take on the community where he wants to have an impact.

Jaylon Yates: Growing up in West Dayton, you have a sense of pride about it, even though it's not the best place you want to be. The phrase was that 'Dayton started out as a place.' But in the heart of the statement, it became a phrase that represents the people. A strong community is having everyone on the same page. Everyone that lives in that particular community has a common goal in mind and wants the best for the people residing there. We may not agree on everything. Well, we all can agree to disagree.

Some areas of my community are falling short or overly populated urban areas, with liquor stores on almost every corner, mental health issues, high gun violence because of accessibility, and the community stopped caring for each other as much. Even though you see all those things underlining that is love and care, development and starting to come to the west side, but residents are skeptical.

After all, development coming to this region hasn't always served the people that live there. Although most communities have similar issues, in trying times everyone seems to come together in moments of need when you see the community come together for traumatic events like the Oregon shooting the tornado or the KKK rally, you see Dayton become strong.

My hope for the community is to leave a mark on the people the way I always wanted, creating change, and a safe place for the marginalized, becoming a community leader and a change agent.

West Dayton Stories is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices and is supported by CityWide Development Corporation. For more information on the project, visit WYSO.org.

Tags
Arts & Culture Community Voices
Mary Evans
Mary Evans is a Dayton, Ohio-based activist, abolitionist, and journalist. She holds a BA in the Business of Interdisciplinary Media Arts from Antioch College. In 2022 she was awarded the Bob and Norma Ross Outstanding Leadership Award at the 71st Dayton NAACP Hall of Freedom Awards. She has been a Community Voices producer at WYSO since 2018. Her projects include: Re Entry Stories, a series giving space to system-impacted individuals and West Dayton Stories, a community-based story-telling project centered on the people and places of Dayton’s vibrant West Side. Mary is also the co-founder of the Journalism Lab and helps folks in the Miami Valley that are interested in freelance journalism reach some of their reporting goals.
See stories by Mary Evans
Jaylon Yates
Jaylon Yates, AKA Smb Jay is a Dayton, Ohio native who introduced himself to the music world with his first mixtape Tune Into Greatness, featuring songs like Paradise, Too Major, and Alize’. Jay got into music after observing his older family member Trailz, also a hip-hop artist. In December of 2016 Jay started his own record label Selfmade Boss Records LLC (SMB), and he later added the acronyms to his stage name.
See stories by Jaylon Yates
