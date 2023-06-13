© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Guided By Voices will celebrate the band's 40th anniversary with two hometown shows and lots of special guests

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published June 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT
With a new album on the way (their second of the year) and another in the works, Guided by Voices is adding a 40th anniversary celebration to their 2023 agenda.

The band will perform at Dayton Masonic Live on September 1 and 2, and they won't be alone. Dinosaur Jr. and Kiwi Jr will also take the stage on Friday, and GBV will be joined by Built to Spill, Wednesday, and another band with local roots Heartless Bastards on Saturday.

Tickets for this hometown celebration will go on sale Friday, June 16 at noon ET at gbv.com

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
