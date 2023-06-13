Guided By Voices will celebrate the band's 40th anniversary with two hometown shows and lots of special guests

With a new album on the way (their second of the year) and another in the works, Guided by Voices is adding a 40th anniversary celebration to their 2023 agenda.

The band will perform at Dayton Masonic Live on September 1 and 2, and they won't be alone. Dinosaur Jr. and Kiwi Jr will also take the stage on Friday, and GBV will be joined by Built to Spill, Wednesday, and another band with local roots Heartless Bastards on Saturday.

Tickets for this hometown celebration will go on sale Friday, June 16 at noon ET at gbv.com