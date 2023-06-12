© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What does Pride Month mean to you?

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published June 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
Scenes from the 2021 Pride 5K at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Scenes from the 2021 Pride 5K at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The start of June marks the start of Pride Month, a celebration of all things LGBTQ+. Pride month is being celebrated locally as well as across the United States.

As you can see, Pride is a big deal. And I’m betting it’s a really big deal if you are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. With that said, I’d like to hear directly from the queer community just how much this month means to them. So, if you are celebrating, what does Pride Month mean to you? How much does it mean to you?

Send your answers to me at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com. I’ll create a companion piece to this article with the answers I get. Get busy writing those replies, and celebrating Pride Month.

Tags
Arts & Culture LGBTQ+
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.