New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Come Home'

“We're a 5 piece country band out of Ohio, out here doing the damn thing.” That’s the self description of the Columbus, Ohio based band Coalshine. And they’re doing just that and more. Like making fantastic songs.

One particular fantastic song is their latest single, Come Home. The pleading Country ballad is amazingly (and cleverly) well written and just as equally sung by this collective. Come Home has smash hit written all over it.

Come Home is the kind of cut that could be a genre-smasher…a song that breaks so wide that even non-Country lovers would dig it. You guys out there know the drill. Listen. Rock out. Support.

Coalshine deserves it.