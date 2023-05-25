© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Come Home'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
contributed

“We're a 5 piece country band out of Ohio, out here doing the damn thing.” That’s the self description of the Columbus, Ohio based band Coalshine. And they’re doing just that and more. Like making fantastic songs.

One particular fantastic song is their latest single, Come Home. The pleading Country ballad is amazingly (and cleverly) well written and just as equally sung by this collective. Come Home has smash hit written all over it.

Come Home is the kind of cut that could be a genre-smasher…a song that breaks so wide that even non-Country lovers would dig it. You guys out there know the drill. Listen. Rock out. Support.

Coalshine deserves it.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
