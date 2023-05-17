New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Too Hot To Handle'

When I create articles for this series, I try to write about the most recent songs of the artists I’m covering. But, sometimes, these guys/gals have older cuts that may have rocked their die hard fans, but didn’t reach the casual or potential fan, i.e. the general public.

Cincinnati’s Heavy Hinges has one of those singles. Their 2016 song Too Hot To Handle (from their album Cause A Scene) is a firecracker. It’s three minutes and eight seconds of sing-a-long, near anthemic pop rock, and it achieves this while being a post break-up tune. And the song’s hook is a knockout.

The video is awesome, too. Check out the rest of this great band’s albums/songs/videos here and here. And you guys can thank me later for turning you all on to yet another talented bunch of Ohioans.