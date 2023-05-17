© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Arts & Culture

New Hits from Ohio artists: 'Too Hot To Handle'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
312099417_552992916828544_8059446390324553734_n.jpg
contributed

When I create articles for this series, I try to write about the most recent songs of the artists I’m covering. But, sometimes, these guys/gals have older cuts that may have rocked their die hard fans, but didn’t reach the casual or potential fan, i.e. the general public.

Cincinnati’s Heavy Hinges has one of those singles. Their 2016 song Too Hot To Handle (from their album Cause A Scene) is a firecracker. It’s three minutes and eight seconds of sing-a-long, near anthemic pop rock, and it achieves this while being a post break-up tune. And the song’s hook is a knockout.

The video is awesome, too. Check out the rest of this great band’s albums/songs/videos here and here. And you guys can thank me later for turning you all on to yet another talented bunch of Ohioans.

Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.