What's Great in Dayton: May 5 - 11, 2023

A World A’Fair: A World A’Fair is back and it's in the Greene County Expo Center in Xenia. Today at 5pm is the grand opening and you can go there all this weekend.

First Friday: This is First Friday with lots going on in downtown Dayton. If you go to the Front Street on the third floor check out the ARTery Gallery.

Glass Grotto opens: And in the basement of Front Street join the ladies of Glass Grotto as they officially open their new studio. Come see all the beautiful glass work they have made and the space where workshops will be offered. Margaritas and snacks will be available at the celebration.

Funday Fly-in at Moraine Airpark: On Sunday is the Annual Funday Fly-in at Moraine Airpark. Fly in, drive in, bike in, or walk in, and have a couple of pancakes… see the planes, chat with old friends and make new ones! The Kestrel Warbirds will be on the field offering Experience Flights at a special price. And O'Tymes Biplane Flights is also scheduled if you'd like to experience a flight like it was in the 1930s!

Kettering Children's Choir sings in spring: The Kettering Children's Choir have their Annual Spring Concert on Sunday. They are presenting songs from Broadway and Hollywood. Head over to the Kettering Adventist Church at either 2pm or 4pm.