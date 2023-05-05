© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

New Hits from Ohio artists: ‘One of these Days’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT
250341395_10161086625361336_7123965224874828365_n.jpg

“Wow.” “…wow.” “Wow!!!!” Every now and then, you see, experience, or hear something or someone, and the only thing you can say is…what I wrote a sentence ago. Believe me, I said “Wow” out loud several times as I witnessed the sounds and the songs of Aprina Johnson.

Johnson calls herself a “FREEDOM FIGHTER.” I’d label her a star (she actually is a local celebrity in Cincinnati). Johnson has one of the most startling Soul/R&B/ voices I’ve heard in years. If you’re not sure about my opinion, check this out…or this…or, dude, this. Goosebumps, right?

Here is one of Johnson’s latest songs. This one is One of these Days:

Tell me this isn’t a feel-good track. Or a great track. This is a single I could easily see getting national radio airplay.

Aprina Johnson. Remember that name. Because you may see it in lights really soon.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
