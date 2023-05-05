New Hits from Ohio artists: ‘One of these Days’

“Wow.” “…wow.” “Wow!!!!” Every now and then, you see, experience, or hear something or someone, and the only thing you can say is…what I wrote a sentence ago. Believe me, I said “Wow” out loud several times as I witnessed the sounds and the songs of Aprina Johnson.

Johnson calls herself a “FREEDOM FIGHTER.” I’d label her a star (she actually is a local celebrity in Cincinnati). Johnson has one of the most startling Soul/R&B/ voices I’ve heard in years. If you’re not sure about my opinion, check this out…or this…or, dude, this. Goosebumps, right?

Here is one of Johnson’s latest songs. This one is One of these Days:

<a href="https://aprinasrevolutionarylove.bandcamp.com/track/one-of-these-days">One of these Days by aprinasrevolutionarylove</a>

Tell me this isn’t a feel-good track. Or a great track. This is a single I could easily see getting national radio airplay.

Aprina Johnson. Remember that name. Because you may see it in lights really soon.