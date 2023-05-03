New Hits from Ohio artists: ‘Me and You’

Sometimes, you know when someone has it. Something special. Star power. Supernatural ability. A thing that sets a person apart from everyone else. After hearing her music and watching her videos, I feel confident to say that the song Me and You (as well as her other songs) is fantastic, and its creator/singer Midwestern Mrs is a star.

Don’t just take my word for it. Check out the video of the song below. If you listen to this beautiful,haunting single, and you aren’t moved emotionally in any way, I don’t know what to tell you…other than you may be a sociopath (that’s a half joke).

Ohio’s given us another star. And it’s Midwestern Mrs.