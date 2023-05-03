© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Copy of Miami Valley.png
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

New Hits from Ohio artists: ‘Me and You’

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 3, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
292632480_465543678907315_1584177648360962970_n.jpg

Sometimes, you know when someone has it. Something special. Star power. Supernatural ability. A thing that sets a person apart from everyone else. After hearing her music and watching her videos, I feel confident to say that the song Me and You (as well as her other songs) is fantastic, and its creator/singer Midwestern Mrs is a star.

Don’t just take my word for it. Check out the video of the song below. If you listen to this beautiful,haunting single, and you aren’t moved emotionally in any way, I don’t know what to tell you…other than you may be a sociopath (that’s a half joke).

Ohio’s given us another star. And it’s Midwestern Mrs.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.