Photos: Regional artists shine at second annual Sonic Springs benefit

The second annual Sonic Springs concert was held April 28, 2023 at the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton. This year's concert highlighted southwest Ohio artists including Cincinnati duo Lung, Yellow Springs' Speaking Suns, and Dayton own Heather Redman and the Reputation and DJ Fatty Lumpkin.

Proceeds from the concert benefit WYSO, and photographer Ruthie Herman was on hand to capture the evening for us.