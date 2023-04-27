Destination….April Arab American Heritage Month 

The number of Ohioians with Arab ancestry has more than doubled in the past 30 years. Ohio has the 8th highest population of Arab Americans and one of the fastest growing Arab populations, with over 115,000 people. In the Dayton area, one man has been working to celebrate the Arab American community. Renee Wilde brings us his story.

Renee Wilde: I’m in a car with Yousef Elzein driving east on Interstate 70 towards Columbus.

Yousef Elzein: We’re going to the city of Hillard. They honored us with a presentation of a proclamation for the National Arab American Heritage Month.

I came out of my shell in 2018-2019, because of the previous president.The way he treated - verbally abused us, verbally abused all immigrants.

I felt very passionate about protecting my identity and the identity of other Arab Americans - especially Muslim Americans from Arab descent.

Wilde: Yousef says that it was very hard being an Arab American living in the U.S.

Elzein: But we never were threatened as much as during the last five years of the previous president’s time in office.

[In] 2019 when [Trump] did the Muslim ban we had an ad hoc type protest (in) downtown Dayton and it was my first time participating as a speaker.

We have a very robust group in Dayton called Dayton Arab American Forum , DAAF.

Wilde: Last year Yousef and two of his friends created a new tradition in Dayton to celebrate the Arab American community.

Elzein: I usually go sit at a place called Al Basha Hookah Cafe, and we came up with the idea of hosting a community dinner. The owner of the Hookah Cafe, Al Basha, offered his space to do it and one of our friends decided to be the chef.

Last year we had about 40 - 50 guests.

We started this hopefully as a tradition for future generations as well, and I hope and I pray that this will happen for a long time going forward. To be considered as equal, to be considered as just another human being that wants to live in peace and harmony amongst our community members.

(CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS)

Wilde: At the City Council meeting in Hillard, Yousef is joined by a dozen members of the local Arab American community to hear the council read the proclamation.

OMAR TARAZI, COUNCIL PRESIDENT: Now Therefore, I,Omar Tarazi, President of HIlliard CIty Council and on behalf of HIlliard CIty Council, do hereby proclaim April 2023 as National Arab American Heritage Month in the city of Hillard, and encourage the community to observe this month through appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities that foster awareness and appreciate of the contributions of Arab Americans have made in our society.

(CLAPPING)

Wilde: Can I ask your name?

ALIA JARADAT: Alia

Wilde: Alia, what did this mean for you tonight?

JARADAT: It’s a good recognition for us as Arab American and something new for me.

LAYTH SALEH: My name’s Layth Saleh. I try my best to show my culture to my friends, my school, through school projects and everything. I’m palestine so I try to show what’s happening in Palestine right now, and make sure our voices are well heard.

HUSSEIN SALEH: Hussein Saleh. The Arab community in Hillard, or the Greater Columbus Area, is mixed. We have Arabs from Sudan, Egypt, from Jordan, Palestine, Libya, Algeria, Morocco and more of these countries.

Not every Arab is a muslim and not every muslim is Arab. Arabs are a mixed culture and religion. We all become the Arab American community here.

Wilde: After the city council meeting Yousef heads back to Dayton.

ELZEIN: Everytime I hear the council president or the mayors reading the proclamation I have goosebumps. I never imagined in my life that publicly the statements would be read.

Wilde: Last year, Illinois, Oregon and Virginia passed permanent legislation designating April as Arab American Heritage Month. Similar legislation is now pending in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island.

For WYSO News, I’m Renee Wilde