What's Great in Dayton: April 21 - 27, 2023

Plant Sale: The Friends of Smith Gardens Perennial Sale is today 3 to 8 and Saturday 9am to 3pm. It’s in the Oakwood Community Center.

Celebrate with a 5K: Earth Day is tomorrow and a way to celebrate it is the Apple Blossom 5K. At 9am you can run, jog, or walk through the rows of blooming fruit trees at Peifer Orchards right here in Yellow Springs.

Earth Day demos: Another way to remember Earth Day is to go to Pink Moon Goods. From noon to 6pm there is so much to check out like: a seed planting demo with a tiny seed greenhouse giveaway...the tiny seed greenhouse is a plastic gallon jug!....beautiful beeswax candles, delightful bath bombs, some repurposed shirts, the most amazing bouquets of locally grown east side flowers!

Art Affair: If you head up to Tipp City there’s an art affair at the Tipp Center. Come and explore a wide variety of beautiful and diverse artwork created by area artists. 10am to 5pm.

Drag Brunch: On Sunday in downtown Dayton’s Lock 27 Brewing Company is the Spring Drag Brunch. There’s a buffet brunch, lots of glitter and fabulous drinks to support the Ohio Pug Rescue.

Dangerous Dames of Dayton: The term “dangerous dames” was coined in honor of the Dayton suffragists who marched and protested on the streets of Dayton and were deemed “dangerous to polite society.” This celebration to honor the new Dangerous Dames is Tuesday, April 25.

Barbecue: Barbecue is a hilarious and devastating comedy about how the four O’Mallery siblings have planned it for their youngest sister Barbara. It’s at the Human Race Theatre now through the end of the month.

Seeking MGs: The Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park, which is this fall, want 150 MGs. If you have one and want it to be in the car show you can get it registered.