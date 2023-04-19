Celebrate Record Store Day in the Miami Valley this Saturday

This Saturday, April 22, celebrate Record Store Day 2023 at several local independent record stores. For those who aren’t familiar with this holliday (it actually is an official holiday in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas), it’s held on one Saturday every April and every Black Friday in November. For info on all of the local shops celebrating this day as well as event details:

Omega Music

318 East Fifth Street, Dayton, Ohio

https://omegamusicdayton.com/

Exclusive releases from Taylor Swift, Blur, Roy Ayers, Grateful Dead, Mac Miller (Larry Lovestein & The Velvet Revival) & more... alongside a gigantic USED wax drop.

Food truck supplied by Blind Dogs, with a live beat set from Clint Taylor, and live DJs spinning lovely wax for your ears.

We're ushering it in already with the return of the Omega Haze IPA from Warped Wing

Blind Rage Records

740 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio

https://www.facebook.com/blindragerecords

Free show this Saturday at Blind Rage Records with Houseghost and Condensed Flesh! Show starts at 6pm!

Skeleton Dust Records

133 East Third Street, Dayton, Ohio

https://www.facebook.com/SkeletonDustRecords

Open late tonight until 9 pm for the closing., Iovae, Outdoor Horse Shrine, and Final Machine show at the shop! Show is $10 and starts at 7 pm, come check out and support live experimental music!

Catacomb Records

2310 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, Ohio

https://www.facebook.com/catacombrecords.dayton

Catacomb Records will be hosting Record Store Day starting at 8:00AM. We will be releasing over 400 used metal, punk and rock albums. We will also be selling the RSD exclusive titles and have made sure to order all of those metal, rock and punk albums for the shop. Supplies will be limited on these titles so make sure you show up early.

We also have all of our posters back in stock and they will be out and available on the 22nd. So if you have been wanting an Immortal poster for the house... we have you covered.

Finally we will have our new counter top in the store and we are very excited to unveil that for the first time on RSD. Coffee and donuts will be available while supplies last.

Support this holiday and support your local independent music store.