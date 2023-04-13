© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Dayton Opera presents Wagner's "Das Rheingold" this month

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
Dayton-Opera-Das-Rheingold-2023.jpeg

A great artistic undertaking is happening this month in Dayton: Dayton Opera, alongside the Dayton Philharmonic, will be presented Wagner's "Das Rheingold," the first in Wagner's epic Ring Cycle of operas, and the first presentation of Wagnerian opera in Dayton in 50 years. Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson spoke with WYSO's Evan Miller about this month's performances, the ancient myths the opera is based on, and the great forces required to realize the work.

Dayton Opera with the Dayton Philharmonic present Richard Wagner's "Das Rheingold" on Friday April 14th and Sunday April 16th at the Schuster Center. For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Evan Miller
