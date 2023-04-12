Airwaves- Aerosmith jams in Columbus, Ohio in 1978

On March 24th, 1978, none other than Aerosmith made a stop in Columbus during their Draw The Line tour. The show was held at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. You can check out further details about the Columbus show and the Draw The Line experience:

Here…

Here…

Here…

…and here.

Click on the video below to listen to the classic concert. It’s pretty much all music and not much band/audience banter. Which, if you’re a die hard music head, should be awesome for you. Plus, Aerosmith plays all of their biggest hits up to this date (Walk This Way, Dream On, and Sweet Emotion are all on the setlist). Break out those air guitars and drums, and rock out with the Boys from Boston.