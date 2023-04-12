© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Airwaves- Aerosmith jams in Columbus, Ohio in 1978

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
artworks-000066853388-ez7abg-t500x500.jpg

On March 24th, 1978, none other than Aerosmith made a stop in Columbus during their Draw The Line tour. The show was held at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. You can check out further details about the Columbus show and the Draw The Line experience:

Here

Here

Here

…and here.

Click on the video below to listen to the classic concert. It’s pretty much all music and not much band/audience banter. Which, if you’re a die hard music head, should be awesome for you. Plus, Aerosmith plays all of their biggest hits up to this date (Walk This Way, Dream On, and Sweet Emotion are all on the setlist). Break out those air guitars and drums, and rock out with the Boys from Boston.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.