Arts & Culture

Nelsonville Music Festival to host Alex G, Big Thief and more

WYSO | By Peter Day ,
Juliet Fromholt
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT
Nelsonville, Ohio is known for hosting some of America’s foremost indie artists each summer for Nelsonville Music Fest. Festival organizers have begun to announce the lineup for this year’s event, which will take place from July 21-23.

Notable announcements include Big Thief, Alex G, and Alvvays–all of whom earned “Album of the Month” spots from WYSO’s Evan Miller during 2022–as well as Lucinda Williams, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Margo Price. A roster of bright local artists, like the Laughing Chimes, Toe Cutter, and Megan Bee, is also slated to play. In total, the festival will feature performances by more than 50 bands across four stages. In addition to music, the festival offers camping, activities for kids, and vendors selling food, drinks, and artisanal goods.

The Nelsonville Music Festival is produced by Nelsonville’s non-profit, historic theater, Stuart’s Opera House, which supports performing arts and arts education in the city. All proceeds from the festival benefit the Opera House. Weekend passes for the festival are available now for $169 for adults and $85 for teens; admission for those 12 and under is free. Ticket information is available online at nelsonvillefest.org.

Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
