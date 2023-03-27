Nelsonville Music Festival to host Alex G, Big Thief and more

Nelsonville, Ohio is known for hosting some of America’s foremost indie artists each summer for Nelsonville Music Fest. Festival organizers have begun to announce the lineup for this year’s event, which will take place from July 21-23.

Notable announcements include Big Thief, Alex G, and Alvvays–all of whom earned “Album of the Month” spots from WYSO’s Evan Miller during 2022–as well as Lucinda Williams, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Margo Price. A roster of bright local artists, like the Laughing Chimes, Toe Cutter, and Megan Bee, is also slated to play. In total, the festival will feature performances by more than 50 bands across four stages. In addition to music, the festival offers camping, activities for kids, and vendors selling food, drinks, and artisanal goods.

The Nelsonville Music Festival is produced by Nelsonville’s non-profit, historic theater, Stuart’s Opera House, which supports performing arts and arts education in the city. All proceeds from the festival benefit the Opera House. Weekend passes for the festival are available now for $169 for adults and $85 for teens; admission for those 12 and under is free. Ticket information is available online at nelsonvillefest.org.