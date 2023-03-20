© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Copy of Miami Valley.png
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Airwaves- Genesis dazzles in Columbus, Ohio in 1978

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published March 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT
Genesis_Nancy_1987.jpg
Fredamas
/
Wikimedia Commons

Here’s a treat for fans of Genesis. Below is a video of a concert the group performed in Columbus on October 10th, 1978. The show was a stop on the And Then There Were Three tour, and it was held at St. John Arena. This event is noteworthy for two reasons. 1. It’s the group’s first tour with Phil Collins as their lead singer (original frontman Peter Gabriel left the group three years earlier), and 2. This is a snapshot of the group when they were a progressive Rock outfit. In a few years, their sound would become much more mainstream.

Go ahead and click on the vid and jam (Try not to let your boss see you rockin’ out). Enjoy an hour of a legendary Rock band, courtesy of YouTube user G Music. And, if you were at the show in ‘78, have fun re-living what I’m sure was a fantastic experience.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
