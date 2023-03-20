Airwaves- Genesis dazzles in Columbus, Ohio in 1978

Here’s a treat for fans of Genesis. Below is a video of a concert the group performed in Columbus on October 10th, 1978. The show was a stop on the And Then There Were Three tour, and it was held at St. John Arena. This event is noteworthy for two reasons. 1. It’s the group’s first tour with Phil Collins as their lead singer (original frontman Peter Gabriel left the group three years earlier), and 2. This is a snapshot of the group when they were a progressive Rock outfit. In a few years, their sound would become much more mainstream.

Go ahead and click on the vid and jam (Try not to let your boss see you rockin’ out). Enjoy an hour of a legendary Rock band, courtesy of YouTube user G Music. And, if you were at the show in ‘78, have fun re-living what I’m sure was a fantastic experience.