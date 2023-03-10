What's Great in Dayton: March 10 - 16, 2023

Memoirs of dance: The University of Dayton Dance Ensemble and DCDC2 are performing MEMOIRS. Recreated through dance this series of memories, anecdotes, and snapshots about their lives takes you on a journey beyond what is imaginable. It’s tonight at the UD Union Theatre at 8pm.

Off you'll go to Urinetown: TheatreLab Dayton is doing URINETOWN. This is a satirical musical comedy set in a Gotham-like city that takes a jab at the legal system, greed, and politics. Despite its title, it is a family-friendly show. Go to the PNC Arts Annex tonight, Saturday, and Sunday.

Pass, dribble, shoot: The Tri-Star Basketball Competition is Saturday. It's a pass, shoot, and dribble contest for children ages 7 to 12. Go to Watts Middle School beginning at 9am. There is no cost and is open to the public.

Mama Bears: Did you know there are more than 32,000 mothers in America who fully accept their LGBTQ+ children? They call themselves “mama bears” and a screen MAMA BEARS is Saturday at noon at the Neon, and there is no cost. Doors will open at 11:15am, tickets first-come first-serve.

Sounds of cinema: On Saturday evening the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra is delivering the sights and sounds of cinema’s biggest box office hits. The music of Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Forrest Gump, Batman, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, and many more come to life. It's at the Arbogast at 7pm.