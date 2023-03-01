Airwaves- Zapp and Roger get funky in Lima, Ohio in 1990

Take a funky trip back in time with one of Dayton, Ohio’s (by way of Hamilton, Ohio) most popular musical acts, Zapp and Roger (Troutman). Once upon a time, in 1990 they performed at a concert in Lima, Ohio.

The concert was great…fantastic in fact, as you can see for yourself in the video below. The show was taped at Club Utopia in Lima (now known as the Boilermaker Restaurant). The show is tight and well conducted by Troutman, who was a master showman. The show gets a little wild at the midway point with Troutman and a woman he picks from the audience to serenade, but it’s nothing offensive. Since the show took place in 1990, you’ll hear and see Zapp perform a few very recognizable non-Zapp hits of that day. And, obviously, they and Roger perform their own biggest hits; More Bounce to the Ounce, I Can Make You Dance, Computer Love, and I Want to Be Your Man.

Click on the vid below, and groove to songs and magic of a Dayton and Ohio legend.