Cool Stuff Black People Made: Hip-Hop

The most important cultural revolution/creation in American history? The most important musical movement ever? The most important American achievement of Black (and Brown) people? Personally, I’m going with “Yup”, “Ya’ dig?” and “Hell yeah!”. Hip-Hop (it celebrates its 50th year in 2023), and the music genre it spawned, Rap music, is arguably the biggest sociocultural phenomenon in American history (only the Internet comes close).

How is Hip-Hop such a massive, world changing force? There are many reasons. The main ones, I can show you, if you’re willing to take a trip with me. So, if you’re down, lace up your suede Pumas, shell toe Adidas, or your Jordans, and let's stroll these internet streets while viewing the transformative magic of Hip-Hop culture.

Hip-Hop encouraged multiculturalism…

Look at the racial/ethnic make-up of The Alphabet Rockers. Check out the adult founders of the group…and Black man and a white woman. Witness the many different races in the audiences of the Rap concerts, and even the diversity of the artists themselves. No cultural force has bought different cultures together better than Hip-Hop (the Motown experience is a close second).

Hip-Hop influenced fashion…

Throw a rock anywhere in modern society, and you’ll hit someone who’s rocking Hip-Hop flavored or influenced gear…even if they don’t know it. If you wear ball caps, and you tilt/turn them at any angle, that’s Hip-Hop. If you love wearing construction boots with your jeans, that’s Hip-Hop. If you dig wearing sportswear/jerseys with jeans and ball caps and boots, that’s Hip-Hop. Hip-Hop culture not only influenced American fashion, it became American fashion.

Hip-Hop created new slang, which impacted the American language…

You want to know how much Hip-Hop slang has permeated our everyday communications? Just turn on ESPN at any time. Turn on an Urban or Top 40 radio station. Or talk to anyone who’s a Gen X’er, Millennial, or a part of Gen Z. You’ll hear some form of Hip-Hop or Hip-Hop influenced language from someone.

You feel me?

Hip-Hop gave us a President of the United States…

I’m putting it out there. I don’t think Obama gets elected President twice if Hip-Hop never existed. Because of Hip-Hop breaking down age- old race barriers, especially for younger people, it was easier to convince voters that a man of color could be the leader of the free world. Once again, younger Americans: late stage Baby Boomers, Gen X and early stage Millennials had no problem voting for Obama...hell, he even resembled (Obama is bi-racial) many of his voters.

Rock & Roll. Motown. Hip-Hop. Three music-based movements that changed everything...forever. And three gifts of the many that African- Americans have given this country. If I may be so bold, I’ll speak on behalf of all Black folk and say to the United States, and the rest of the world…

…you're welcome.