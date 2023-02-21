Celebrate Hip-Hop with the [BLACK]nificence experience

This Thursday, February 23, you can celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary by checking out the local “[BLACK]nificence: An Exploration of Black Impact Through Hip-Hop Culture” exhibit at the Dayton Metro Library.

In the organizer’s own words, “[BLACK]nificence is a full-bodied creative exploration event that addresses and dissects different aspects of both the history and personification of Hip-Hop music and culture. The visual timeline exhibition, curated by the SIB Team and special creative collaborator Krate Digga, will be open to the public February 23 - March 24 at the main library, in Opportunity Space B, accessible during regular business hours.”

Who organized this event? That would be Scripted In Black. The group’s founder, Dana Graham, described her organization, “Scripted in Black (SIB), is a multi-disciplinary arts collective currently serving the Dayton area focused on the work + collaboration of unconventional Black and Brown creatives to provide feel good curated experiences to the community.”

The main event is the Lyve.Lyrics showcase, which happens this Thursday from 6-8pm. The event, according to SIB, features “...performances by a variety of Midwest talents with local vendors showcasing their exclusive merch. Honoring and celebrating the pillars of hip hop, we will start off the event with a lit DJ, keep it going with an enticing and comedic host, and bring the highest of vibes with rap and dance performances.”

Experience Hip-Hop’s birthday in Dayton this week!

Event info:

When and where is the event?

Lyve.Lyrics will be held at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E Third St in Dayton, Ohio 45402 on Thursday February 23rd from 6-8PM EST.

How much does this event cost?

This is a FREE event open to the public, with only an RSVP needed.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

You can contact the organizer, Dana Graham, at scriptedinblack18@gmail.com for any questions.