Cincinnati's 4-Way String Quartet to perform at Wilmington's Murphy Theatre

The Wilmington College Chamber Music Series kicks off its 2023 performances this month at Wilmington's historic Murphy Theatre, with the Cincinnati-based 4-Way String Quartet. Pianist, series organizer, and Wilmington College Assistant Professor of Music Brianna Matzke, and 4-Way Quartet's cellist Nat Chaitkin spoke with Midday Music's Evan Miller about the upcoming performance, the quartet's educational mission, and what to expect later in the series lineup.

The 4-Way String Quartet performs on Tuesday, February 21st at 7:30 PM at The Murphy Theatre in Wilmington, as part of Wilmington College's Chamber Music Series. For more information, visit themuprhytheatre.org or 4-wayquartet.org.