What's Great in Dayton: February 10 - 16, 2023

Funk Unplugged: FUNK UNPLUGGED is BACK! It's a new kind of concert experience featuring the Deron Bell Band at the PNC Arts Annex. They’ll be playing your funky favorites but through the reimagined sound of acoustic instruments. It's tonight at 8pm.

HEARTSIQ: HEARTSIQ is at the Yellow Cab Tavern tonight at 8pm. This is a monthly celebration of the LGBTQ+ artists and community in Dayton with a mix of visual artists, musicians, spoken word, burlesque, food offerings, drag queens, and more.

When Harry Met Sally: And on Saturday, 1pm, at the Miamisburg Plaza Theater you can see the movie When Harry Met Sally PLUS the original 8 minute Steamboat Willie. And this Saturday matinee admission is just 25 cents….a quarter!

Dine and dance: Get ready to swing back in time! This is a night of fun, food, and of course swing dancing at the Air Force Museum. Tales of love and war featuring artifacts from the collection normally not on display will highlight love stories, fashion, and rationing during the WWII era. 6 to 10pm.

Art of Love: Every Sunday this month in the Dayton Art Institute is Art of Love. There are discounts on wine, coffee, & tea; a hands-on art making project, conversation cards, plus a photo booth in the rotunda.

Dayton Donut Festival: Dayton Donut Festival on Tour begins today and runs through February 20th. Each coupon book gives you two free donuts at 11 participating shops and proceeds benefit Hannah's Treasure Chest who works to enrich the lives of children in need.

