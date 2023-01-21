Wake up to the Weekend...

Unarmed mediators: In Dayton, unarmed mediators are responding to some 911 calls that would normally be fielded by police. The idea came about through police reform talks in the wake of the George Floyd killing and the protests that followed. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time with one of the city’s new “Mediation Response Units.”

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association: The group is a 29 member organization for hospitals and health systems in the Dayton area. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole interviewed their president - Sarah Hackenbracht - about lessons learned last year and plans for 2023.

Dreams of a Father: In his last years, Martin Luther King spoke out for a nationwide guaranteed income program to support lower income families and help eliminate economic inequity. This week a small group of people in Yellow Springs and Miami township received their first check of unconditional cash as part of a two-year pilot guaranteed income program. Producer David Seitz has the story.

The WYSO Race Project: The that invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and explore controversial views. But they also can build understanding and healing. Today we'll hear a conversation with Elias Kelly and Diane Wright.

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association recently hired a new executive director. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa spoke with that new director, Rachel Tayse, about the organization's priorities for the upcoming year.

Bird Note and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack close our our program.