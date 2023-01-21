Wake up to the Weekend...

© 2023 WYSO
WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published January 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST
It's all about making things better in this edition of WYSO Weekend. Our stories include...

Unarmed mediators:  In Dayton, unarmed mediators are responding to some 911 calls that would normally be fielded by police. The idea came about through police reform talks in the wake of the George Floyd killing and the protests that followed. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time with one of the city’s new “Mediation Response Units.”

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association: The group is a 29 member organization for hospitals and health systems in the Dayton area. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole interviewed their president - Sarah Hackenbracht - about lessons learned last year and plans for 2023.

Dreams of a Father: In his last years, Martin Luther King spoke out for a nationwide guaranteed income program to support lower income families and help eliminate economic inequity. This week a small group of people in Yellow Springs and Miami township received their first check of unconditional cash as part of a two-year pilot guaranteed income program. Producer David Seitz has the story.

The WYSO Race Project: The that invites two everyday people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and explore controversial views. But they also can build understanding and healing. Today we'll hear a conversation with Elias Kelly and Diane Wright.

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association recently hired a new executive director. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa spoke with that new director, Rachel Tayse, about the organization's priorities for the upcoming year.

Bird Note and Bill Felker's Poor Will's Almanack close our our program.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney