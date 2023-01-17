Soundbites: Ohio Artists You Should Know- Leaving Off

Sometimes in my line of work, I’ll stumble onto a song or a group that I really like. Or, I’ll end up digging both the tune and the band. Like right now with the Dayton based Pop Punk group Leaving Off, and their infectious new single, Cut You Out.

The song? Cut You Out is a catchy, punk rock influenced pop tune that could easily get spins on an Alternative Rock and/or a Top 40 station. The song is a clever blast of post break-up emotion…and a potential smash hit.

The band? Leaving Off is, by the group’s own description, “Cody, David, Blake, Hayden, and Eric from Dayton, Ohio.” From the look of the video for Cut You Out, the guys are likable and charismatic. That goes a long way in the bid for stardom.

If you’re a Rock fan, Pop music fan, or music fan overall, you ‘ll want to listen to Cut You Out and keep an eye on the band. Leaving Off may soon be lifting off for the stars.

Leaving Off’s Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingoffband