Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Soundbites: Ohio Artists You Should Know- Leaving Off

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST
323214935_8530089627032364_3784099443488214434_n.jpg

Sometimes in my line of work, I’ll stumble onto a song or a group that I really like. Or, I’ll end up digging both the tune and the band. Like right now with the Dayton based Pop Punk group Leaving Off, and their infectious new single, Cut You Out.

The song? Cut You Out is a catchy, punk rock influenced pop tune that could easily get spins on an Alternative Rock and/or a Top 40 station. The song is a clever blast of post break-up emotion…and a potential smash hit.

The band? Leaving Off is, by the group’s own description, “Cody, David, Blake, Hayden, and Eric from Dayton, Ohio.” From the look of the video for Cut You Out, the guys are likable and charismatic. That goes a long way in the bid for stardom.

If you’re a Rock fan, Pop music fan, or music fan overall, you ‘ll want to listen to Cut You Out and keep an eye on the band. Leaving Off may soon be lifting off for the stars.

Leaving Off’s Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leavingoffband

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.