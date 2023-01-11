Soundbites: Shannon Clark and the Sugar

Stop what you’re doing. Right now. Go and get on your phone, go to YouTube, or a music streamer of your choice, and search for Shannon Clark and the Sugar. Once you find their profile and/or their music, just hit “Play”.

You’re welcome.

I’m saying that in advance, because you’ll thank me for turning you on to the amazing music of Shannon Clark and the Sugar. Their self description is “Shannon Clark and the Sugar are a Midwest Americana Soul band.” This is accurate. Their unique sound instantly stands out, as well as the quality of their music. Shannon Clark is a fantastic lead singer, and the band as a whole is excellent. Their blend of Midwest country, soul, and pop music is a mesmerizing mix, specifically when done by this Darke County collective.

This band should be signed to a major label. Seriously. One wonders if they would be if they lived in a bigger market. Jump on the Sugar train now, because it just may be leaving town for bigger things. It would be well deserved.

Shannon Clark and the Sugar’s Social Media Info:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/shannonclarksugar

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scsugarmusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scsugarmusic