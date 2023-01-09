Soundbites: 'Arsenal'/Toxic Nobility

Here’s a ballad from a Dayton based alternative Rock band called Toxic Nobility. I don’t know much about them, but what I do know is they are a promising band and one of their latest songs, Arsenal, is a potential hit.

Arsenal is a Rock ballad the likes of which you would hear during a tender moment between young lovers on a popular television show, a television commercial, or a rom-com movie. None of those media platform descriptions are meant to be funny…song placements on scripted (and non-scripted) content is a major way for songs/bands to get noticed these days. I could easily see Arsenal playing on a Grey’s Anatomy episode and then doing big numbers on music streamers the next day.

You can experience more content from Toxic Nobility here. In my opinion, they are very much a band to keep an eye on.

Toxic Nobility's Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ToxicNobility