Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Soundbites: 'Arsenal'/Toxic Nobility

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published January 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST
281994598_1465647067225142_1410580185014781978_n-1.jpg

Here’s a ballad from a Dayton based alternative Rock band called Toxic Nobility. I don’t know much about them, but what I do know is they are a promising band and one of their latest songs, Arsenal, is a potential hit.

Arsenal is a Rock ballad the likes of which you would hear during a tender moment between young lovers on a popular television show, a television commercial, or a rom-com movie. None of those media platform descriptions are meant to be funny…song placements on scripted (and non-scripted) content is a major way for songs/bands to get noticed these days. I could easily see Arsenal playing on a Grey’s Anatomy episode and then doing big numbers on music streamers the next day.

You can experience more content from Toxic Nobility here. In my opinion, they are very much a band to keep an eye on.

Toxic Nobility's Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ToxicNobility

Arts & Culture Music
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
