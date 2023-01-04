Soundbites: Gas/Jay Dot Wright

Good songs don’t have to be epic. They don’t have to be near overproduced blowouts. They can be basic in construction, and that’s a good thing. It’s a really good thing regarding Rap music.

What’s also really good is this year old cut from East Dayton area MC Jay Dot Wright, Gas. It’s him flowing (very well) over a (great) beat at an expert level. This could be a radio single from a major label release. I’m not the only one who likes this song, so does this massively popular podcaster. The song does feature profanity, so if that’s not your thing, you may not want to listen to it. But…if you can get past that, you’d be listening to a real bop.

Check out Gas and other content from Jay Dot Wright. Trust me, it will be worth your while.

Jay Dot Wright’s Social Media Info:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JayDotWright937