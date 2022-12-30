© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Aesop Rock releases new single 'Pumpkin Seeds' in support of DIY skate parks in Dayton

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published December 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
Aesop Rock Pumpkin Seeds.jpg
https://aesoprock.bandcamp.com/album/pumpkin-seeds-feat-lupe-fiasco
Aesop Rock's "Pumpkin Seeds," featuring Lupe Fiasco and produced by Blockhead.

WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke with David Schweitzer and Peter Benkendorf about two new DIY skate parks in Dayton. Schweitzer is a community member and skateboarder who has spent twenty years advocating for the construction of community skate parks in downtown Dayton. His efforts eventually gained the support of the Collabratory, a non-profit organization founded by Peter Benkendorf to provide infrastructure and support to community groups. Together, Schweitzer and Benkendorf gained approval from the city of Dayton to construct two skate parks in Dayton: Claridge Park DIY and Home Avenue DIY. According to Benkendorf, the skateparks are only the beginning of their work—in addition to skateboarding, he hopes that they will be able to foster music and art for youth in the local community. You can find information about Dayton's new DIY skate parks on Instagram or Facebook.

Juliet also spoke with Nikki Jean, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Rhymesayers Entertainment, about a new single by rapper Aesop Rock which will raise funds and awareness for the new Dayton skate parks. Aesop Rock is a skater himself, Jean said, and a long-time advocate for youth skating. When he heard about Schweitzer and Benkendorf’s effort to create DIY skateparks in Dayton, he decided to release a song in support. His new single, “Pumpkin Seeds,” features Lupe Fiasco and is produced by Blockhead. Proceeds from the track will support the new skate parks in Dayton. “Pumpkin Seeds” is available now for digital streaming. Preorders are also available now for vinyl and other related merch via Rhymesayers.

Tags
Arts & Culture MusicHip-HopDayton
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day