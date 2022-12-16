What's Great in Dayton: December 16 - 23, 2022

Christmas at Dunbar House: An Olde Family Dunbar Christmas is at the historic Dunbar House complete with acting, poetry, music, and singing. Today & Saturday, 5 to 7pm and Sunday 3 to 5pm. There is no cost.

Million Dollar Quartet: This brings together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart-topping favorites. It’s at the Victoria tonight, Saturday & Sunday.

Nutcracker ballet: And at the Schuster tonight, Saturday & Sunday is the Dayton Ballet doing The Nutcracker.

Cindy Lou Who: And at the Human Race Theater tonight, Saturday & Sunday is that over-indulgent holiday celebrant "Cindy Lou Who." She does not discriminate….she offends everyone! This show is for ages 18 and up.

Holiday film at the Neon: The Family Holiday Film Series provides free admission for children 12 and under. It’s at the Neon at 11am and this Saturday you see WHITE CHRISTMAS.

Wreaths for veterans: At noon on Saturday if you go to the Dayton National Cemetery at the VA you see Wreaths Across America. It's to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes.

Sugar Plum Tea: On Sunday is The Sugar Plum Tea. It’s a pre-show children's tea party before the matinee performance of The Nutcracker by the Dayton Ballet. 12:30 to 2pm.

Jingle Lights: The Downtown Jingle Lights are working. See downtown streets transformed into an interactive drive-thru light show choreographed to the beat of your favorite holiday tunes. Tune your radio to 105.7 FM as you drive around downtown.

