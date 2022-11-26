What's Great in Dayton: November 25 - December 2, 2022

Lighting the tree: Today head to downtown Dayton for the Holiday Festival. At 7:55pm 50,000 gold lights will brighten the two-story-tall tree on Courthouse Square …and then the Children's Parade will round the corner of Second and Main to start its route through downtown with decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams, and bands and some special holiday treats.

Such a Night: Also tonight featuring more than 30 of the area's best musicians is the live re-creation of The Band's farewell performance "The Last Waltz." This is another annual Dayton area Thanksgiving tradition that is benefiting WYSO Public Radio and The Dayton Art Institute! It's at the Dayton Masonic Center with doors opening at 7 and music begins at 8pm.

The lights at Clifton: And close to Yellow Springs here is the famous legendary lights of the Clifton Mill. All those lights turn on tonight and that is something to see.

Christkindl Market: On Saturday is the Christkindl Market at Front Street. Original artwork and handcrafted goods from more than 250 artists in an INDOOR market of studios and galleries…plus selfies with Santa, roasted chestnuts, hot cocoa and more. Head there from 11am to 4pm.

Holiday volunteers needed: Five Rivers MetroParks needs volunteers for the Aullwood Winter Luminary Walk, Christmas on the Farm, and the Holiday Evening at Carriage Hill. To get more info and sign up go to metroparks.org/make-a-difference/volunteer/

Tea with dolls: Moms, aunts, and grandmas are invited to bring their favorite little girl and her favorite doll to enjoy an afternoon of food and fun at the Dayton Women's Club Annual Doll High Tea. It’s on Sunday, December 11 and you need to reserve your space.

Letters from Santa: A way to delight children is a personalized letter from Santa arriving in their mailbox in the weeks before Christmas. It arrives in a red envelope and includes a surprise for good children everywhere! Letters from Santa is from The Little Exchange that supports the Dayton Children’s Hospital.