Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Bless the Broken Road'

Many of you probably already know this. Two thirds of the now defunct Country music supergroup Rascal Flatts were from Ohio. And they helped make the classic again…super-hit song Bless the Broken Road.

Lead singer Gary LeVox (born in Powell, Ohio) and his second cousin Jay DeMarcus (born in Columbus, Ohio) formed the group in the late 1990’s. They pretty much immediately ripped a supernatural run of hit albums and singles. Arguably, their biggest song (sales and pop culture impact considered) was Bless the Broken Road. The song had been covered several times before the Flatts Boyz sang it. But none of the previous versions reached the heights that the Rascal Flatts’ did. After dropping in November 2004, the single topped the Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts for five weeks. The song has (so far) sold close to four million copies in America. It also won a Grammy award for Best Country Song.

The sales and the professional accolades don’t totally measure the impact and scope of this tune. Bless the Broken Road became a staple of weddings and romantic dedications across the country. It’s also a go to karaoke choice…if you’ve been to a contest, you know I’m right.

Rascal Flatts disbanded in 2020, but Bless the Broken Road lives on. Two guys from Ohio left behind a legendary song, and an awesome legacy.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

