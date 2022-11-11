© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Airwaves - This Philman’s television commercial is GENIUS. (And funny)

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published November 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
Screenshot 2022-11-02 5.18.53 PM.png

Sometimes, you see something and you have to tell your friends about it because it’s so good. Or memorable. Or creative. Or funny. If you’re really fortunate, you get to experience content that has all of these elements.

Behold, this 30 seconds of brilliance and innovation. Marvel at the daring fashion choices. Gape at the 1984 hairstyles. Chuckle at the cleverness and the big wink that this Philman’s (head shop) commercial shares with its faithful customers and those who were cool enough to be in on the joke.

And don’t forget to laugh at Johnny’s bugged out, but satisfied because-he-knows-where-he’s-going-and-what-he’s-going-to-do-afterward smile at the end of the ad. I bet more than a few viewers had the same grin.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
