Arts & Culture

Studio Session: Jake Blount performing at Bellefontaine's Holland Theatre this week

WYSO | By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published September 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
JakeBlount2022.jpg
photo by Michelle Lotker
/

WYSO Midday Music host Evan Miller recorded an interview with Jake Blount. Blount is a multi-instrumentalist and singer. He draws inspiration form traditional African American music, which he also studied in an academic context at Hamilton College. “I kind of found my way into playing it through research,” he told Evan.

While Blount performed on banjo and fiddle -- traditional “folk” instruments -- in the WYSO studio, he started playing music on electric guitar. He still incorporates electric guitar into his live shows, he explained: “I’ve always considered myself a traditional Black folk musician, and that means casting a wide net. And rock and roll is part of that net. And punk is part of that net. And grunge is part of that net.”

On his new record, New Faith, Jake Blount explores African American past and future by reinterpreting traditional Black spirituals. New Faith is out now on Smithsonian Folkways Records. Blount will perform live at the Holland Theater on September 20.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
