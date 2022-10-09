© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra celebrates 'Hometown Heroes' in 2022/2023 season opener

WYSO | By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published September 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
SpringfieldSymphonyJazzOrchestra.jpeg

Listen to WYSO Midday Music host Even Miller’s interview with Todd Stoll, who leads the 70-piece Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra. Stoll is a professional jazz trumpeter, and returns to his hometown of Springfield to conduct the group from his position as Vice President of Education at Jazz at Lincoln in New York City.

Under Stoll’s direction, the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra begins its 2022/2023 season on September 24 with a concert called “Hometown Heroes,” which honors local Jazz heritage. The show features new arrangements of tunes by local jazz greats, like drummers Bill McKinney and Johnny Lytle from Springfield, singer Nancy Wilson from Chillicothe, and saxophonist Frank Foster from Cincinnati.

Tags
Arts & Culture JazzMusicSpringfield
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day