Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra celebrates 'Hometown Heroes' in 2022/2023 season opener

Listen to WYSO Midday Music host Even Miller’s interview with Todd Stoll, who leads the 70-piece Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra. Stoll is a professional jazz trumpeter, and returns to his hometown of Springfield to conduct the group from his position as Vice President of Education at Jazz at Lincoln in New York City.

Under Stoll’s direction, the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra begins its 2022/2023 season on September 24 with a concert called “Hometown Heroes,” which honors local Jazz heritage. The show features new arrangements of tunes by local jazz greats, like drummers Bill McKinney and Johnny Lytle from Springfield, singer Nancy Wilson from Chillicothe, and saxophonist Frank Foster from Cincinnati.