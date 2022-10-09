© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture

Dayton Opera explores the life and legacy of a jazz legend in 'Charlie Parker's Yardbird'

WYSO | By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published October 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT
This week, Kathleen Clawson, artistic director for the Dayton Opera, joined WYSO Midday Music host Evan Miller ahead of the opening of Charlie Parker’s Yardbird. Composed by Swiss-American Daniel Schnyder with libretto by Bridgette Wimberly, Charlie Parker’s Yardbird explores the life and legacy of alto saxophone legend Charlie Parker. The work follows Parker’s spirit after his death, as it revisits people and events from his life and seeks to write a final masterpiece. It was commissioned by Opera Philadelphia in 2017.

Tenor Martin Bakari will make his Dayton Opera debut in the starring role of Charlie Parker. Clawson called Bakari’s performance a “tour de force,” noting that the Yellow Springs native remains on stage for the duration of the opera. Charlie Parker’s Yardbird opens this weekend, on October 7th and 9th.

Arts & Culture MusicDayton OperaJazzDayton Performing Arts Alliance
