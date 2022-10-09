© 2022 WYSO
2022 Yellow Springs Porchfest brings music to the village this Saturday

WYSO | By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published September 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Art by Lindsay Burke
Art by Lindsay Burke
/
Instagram

On September 14, Paul Herzog of the Yellow Springs Brewery joined Excursions host Evan Miller for a live interview about the Yellow Springs Porchfest, a celebration of local music held annually in the village.

This year’s Porchfest, held on September 17, promises to be the largest yet, featuring over 70 bands playing on over 35 different porches around the village. Among the performers is host Evan Miller. All bands, Herzog explained, are Yellow Springs-based, and all performances are within walking distance of one another.

More information about this year’s porchfest can be found at YSPorchfest.com. Both WYSO and the Yellow Springs Brewery supported the event.

Arts & Culture MusicYellow Springs
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
