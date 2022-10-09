2022 Yellow Springs Porchfest brings music to the village this Saturday

On September 14, Paul Herzog of the Yellow Springs Brewery joined Excursions host Evan Miller for a live interview about the Yellow Springs Porchfest, a celebration of local music held annually in the village.

This year’s Porchfest, held on September 17, promises to be the largest yet, featuring over 70 bands playing on over 35 different porches around the village. Among the performers is host Evan Miller. All bands, Herzog explained, are Yellow Springs-based, and all performances are within walking distance of one another.

More information about this year’s porchfest can be found at YSPorchfest.com. Both WYSO and the Yellow Springs Brewery supported the event.

