Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
A cozy Fall 2022 playlist, selected by Music Intern Peter Day

WYSO | By Peter Day
Published October 5, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT
10507043884_da50d22518_k.jpg
Steven Guzzardi
/
via Flickr Creative Commons

Just like a change in weather, a change in music can evoke an emotional response. When a cold front rolled through Yellow Springs on the first day of fall, September 22, bringing the balmy daytime temperature of eighty degrees down to a chilly sixty, I felt a corresponding shift in my mood. I found myself turning inward and thinking about the past. Most of all, I felt transported to the crisp autumn days of my childhood in the village.

I also found myself craving a different sound in the music I listen to, to match the mood of the seasons. For the WYSO Fall playlist, I selected songs that “feel” like fall—subdued, reflective, nostalgic. While the last few tracks–Cocteau twins, Womack & Womack, and Tupac–pick up in tempo and energy, most are laid back and gentle. Songs by independent rock artists like Yo La Tengo, Deerhunter, and Magnetic Fields make up the core of the playlist, though the detours to ambient on Gigi Masin’s “Tears of Clown,” or to jazz for Nina Simone’s “I Loves you Porgy” (my personal favorite on the playlist) add variety.

Make a cup of tea, curl up in your favorite sweater, and listen to the sounds of fall here on WYSO.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
