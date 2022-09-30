What's Great in Dayton: September 30 - October 6, 2022

Celebrate outdoor living: The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is all about connecting you to the outdoors and beyond the fun of the food, music, and camping is a ton of activities. You can try an activity for the first time or sign up for a competition. There is something for everyone…even the dog! This is Saturday and Sunday.

Chocolate!: The Chocolate Festival is Saturday. Visit professional chocolatiers, food trucks, local craft and food vendors, a free Kids Zone with games and prizes, free entertainment on the festival stage throughout the day and plenty of free seating. It’s at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 10am to 5pm.

Whodunnit in South Park: The South Park Murder Mystery on Saturday is part house tour, part murder mystery! It takes you back to the 1920’s to a fictional murder mystery set in South Park. You will leave with a group of other "detectives" for a guided tour of five beautiful homes and locations in South Park. At each place you will see a short scene acted by the neighbors that will give you clues about the identity of the murderer. At the end of the tour you can submit your guess about "whodunnit."

Blessing of the pets: On Sunday you can get your pet blessed. Go to St. Paul’s Church in Oakwood at 11am and there’s a special blessing for all pets.

Calling all humor and human interest writers: The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop is the only one in the country devoted to both humor and human interest writing. It is mid-October featuring a slew of celebrated comedians and authors. Seats are available but the deadline to sign up is October 1.

Adopt a duck: Only a few days left to adopt your ducks supporting the United Rehabilitation Services and having a chance to win so many prizes.