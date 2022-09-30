(Kinda) New Album Reviews: John Legend- Legend

Every now and then, even the nicest of men have to shake things up. They have to actually go to the gym and work out. They’ve got to pull out their motorcycle that they haven’t even started since Obama was in office, and take it for a spin around town. They need to take their wives dancing for a night. They may need to get several new tattoos. Dudes sometimes have to shake the rust off, and show that there’s a fire that still burns in that beer gut.

This is what John Legend has done with his new album, Legend. He’s used this occasion to…get funky. Legend hasn’t sounded this frisky since, maybe when he first started working with Kanye West back in the early 2000’s. Legend knows that he’s your Mom’s favorite singer. And, that’s OK…that’s why he currently has a residency in Las Vegas. But, he also knows that, ‘ahem’, legends get their songs played at BBQ’s and First Fridays.

Legend is John’s attempt to do just that. He wouldn’t have enlisted the help of MC’s like Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, and Saweetie if he wasn’t trying to reach more than a few of his Mom-fan’s daughters.

Legend accomplishes his mission with Legend. It’s a nice blend of suave soul and surprising bump. The song (the second single from the album) Honey has a knock to it that you wouldn’t think Legend could handle. He does, very well. All She Wanna Do (both versions) bounces through your speakers. For those worried if Legend abandons his bread and butter ballads, check out Act II (the second ‘side’). He’s got some potential wedding song classics on that part of the album. He’s not ditching his soccer mom demo anytime soon.

The Grade: B

Teacher’s Note: Legend is a nice swerve for the Springfield, Ohio native. He’ll get spins on adult contemporary stations, urban adult contemporary stations, and possibly younger skewing destinations on our radio dials with this new album.