Airwaves - The Ohio Players get funky on ‘The Midnight Special’ in 1975

Dayton, Ohio’s own (legendary) Ohio Players made plenty of television appearances in the 1970’s, their heyday. Below is a video of a great live performance on an also legendary (to pop culture nerds like me) ‘70s’ based television show, The Midnight Special. As you can see in the clip, the seriously legendary Wolfman Jack introduces the group…he was the show’s announcer and occasional host. Now, this YouTube video of the Players states that the show aired in 1974. But, in doing research, it’s apparent that this vid originally aired in 1975. YouTube can give you headaches if you are a content creator. Anyhoo, enjoy this, once again, live performance (this is important because most television shows featuring musicians had them lip sync to pre-recorded tracks) of the Playas singing Skin Tight.

It’s OK to dance. Wherever you are.

