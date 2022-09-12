© 2022 WYSO
Airwaves - The Gospelaires of Dayton, Ohio bring the house down in France

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published September 12, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 8.54.18 PM copy.jpg

Decades ago, funk music wasn’t the only thing musically that Dayton, Ohio was known for. A famous, internationally known gospel group came from this region, The Gospelaires of Dayton, Ohio. The peak years of their stardom were 1956 to 1965. The group consisted of members Paul Arnold, Charles McLean, Jimmy "Jay" Hawkins, Robert Lattimore and Bob Washington.

The two videos below are of a performance from the 7th Festival de Jazz d'Antibes in July 1996. You can behold the righteous power and fury of the Gospelaires for yourself. The first vid (of the song Joy, Joy, Joy) has the best sound between the both of them. The second clip is the extended version of the first one, combining a performance of the single Gospel Train. Enjoy the sounds of yet another collective of talented people from Dayton.

Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio. This series is made possible by support from Ohio Arts Council.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
