What's Great in Dayton: September 2 - 8, 2022

First Friday festivities: Today is our First Friday! There are so many things going on in downtown Dayton from 5 to 10pm. And for even more art to see and explore go to Front Street and find The ARTery Gallery. Their Facebook is: artery.daytonartgallery and their time is 5 to 9pm.

Let's go to the movies: Saturday is National Cinema Day, and you can go to the movies and see anything you want to see for a discounted ticket price! Every movie, every showtime, every format. Check it out in your area: nationalcinemaday.org

Supporting SICSA: SICSA, which works with homeless animals, has a funding event they call The Poop Show. This tongue-in-cheek game of chance allows you to purchase a “chance” to win $10,000! While the deadline is September 16 you can buy your chance right now. Go to: sicsa.org/poop-show

Haiku about Dayton: The Dayton Haiku Challenge provides an opportunity to create a new Dayton narrative through the beautiful poetry of Haiku. Everyone can participate regardless of age or "ability" and you can provide several haikus. There is a panel of judges and the winners will get a cash award. The deadline is the end of the month.

On stage: The Dayton Theatre Guild has a play now The Lifespan of a Fact. It’s Friday, Saturday at 8pm and a Sunday matinee through September 11.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is Zak Baalbaki & Band doing world music, and on Saturday is David Poe and friends with rock & pop. These start at 7pm.

