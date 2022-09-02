© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: September 2 - 8, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published September 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
85197738_184786522875075_6951412681769222144_n.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/englewoodcinema
/
Englewood Cinema is among the many local movie theaters participating in National Cinema Day.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest Ohio:

First Friday festivities: Today is our First Friday! There are so many things going on in downtown Dayton from 5 to 10pm. And for even more art to see and explore go to Front Street and find The ARTery Gallery. Their Facebook is: artery.daytonartgallery and their time is 5 to 9pm.

Let's go to the movies: Saturday is National Cinema Day, and you can go to the movies and see anything you want to see for a discounted ticket price! Every movie, every showtime, every format. Check it out in your area: nationalcinemaday.org

Supporting SICSA: SICSA, which works with homeless animals, has a funding event they call The Poop Show. This tongue-in-cheek game of chance allows you to purchase a “chance” to win $10,000! While the deadline is September 16 you can buy your chance right now. Go to: sicsa.org/poop-show

Haiku about Dayton: The Dayton Haiku Challenge provides an opportunity to create a new Dayton narrative through the beautiful poetry of Haiku. Everyone can participate regardless of age or "ability" and you can provide several haikus. There is a panel of judges and the winners will get a cash award. The deadline is the end of the month.

On stage: The Dayton Theatre Guild has a play now The Lifespan of a Fact. It’s Friday, Saturday at 8pm and a Sunday matinee through September 11.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is Zak Baalbaki & Band doing world music, and on Saturday is David Poe and friends with rock & pop. These start at 7pm.

Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
See stories by Charlie Campbell