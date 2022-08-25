Studio Session: Jojomber returns home to perform at Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe this week

A Yellow Springs musician returns home this week for a special live performance. Jojomber, the musical moniker of Joseph Minde-Berman, will take to the stage this Friday evening at Emporium Wines and Underdog Cafe in Yellow Springs, as part of their regular Friday Night Wine Tasting event. Midday music host Evan Miller brought Jojomber into WYSO studios ahead of the performance to hear some live music, and talk about his ongoing musical studies, who to expect on stage in his ever-shifting band, and what new songs may be coming down the road.

Jojomber, with Little Miami and Eleanor Dakota, will perform at Emporium Wines & The Underdog Cafe in Yellow Springs on Friday, August 19, with doors at 6:30 and music at 7. For more information, visit Facebook.com, or find @jojomber on Instagram.