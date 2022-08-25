© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Studio Session: Jojomber returns home to perform at Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe this week

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published August 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
JojomberSpotify.jpeg

A Yellow Springs musician returns home this week for a special live performance. Jojomber, the musical moniker of Joseph Minde-Berman, will take to the stage this Friday evening at Emporium Wines and Underdog Cafe in Yellow Springs, as part of their regular Friday Night Wine Tasting event. Midday music host Evan Miller brought Jojomber into WYSO studios ahead of the performance to hear some live music, and talk about his ongoing musical studies, who to expect on stage in his ever-shifting band, and what new songs may be coming down the road.

Jojomber, with Little Miami and Eleanor Dakota, will perform at Emporium Wines & The Underdog Cafe in Yellow Springs on Friday, August 19, with doors at 6:30 and music at 7. For more information, visit Facebook.com, or find @jojomber on Instagram.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicYellow SpringsStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller