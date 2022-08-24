10 songs to get you through the back to school season

When I think of going back to school, I of course think of the exams and the homework and the stress that comes along with it, but I also think of it as an opportunity for reinvention and growth and of the person I will be when the semester is over. When bombarded with these feelings of excitement and anxiety, I think the best way to make sense of them is finding the right music to fit these emotions. Below are songs that are aimed to get you through a typical day of school.

1. “California Woman” by Eddie Kendricks

First, you’ll need a song to listen to on the way to your first class of the day. This is a desperate and last ditch effort to amp yourself up. "California Woman" is what did this for me during my senior year of highschool. Blast this bad boy in your car speakers or earbuds and you’ll be set. Guaranteed.

2. “Imposter Syndrome” by Sidney Gish

You’ve either failed your first test or got a low grade on an essay that you felt good about. It’s disheartening and discouraging and you’re allowed to wallow while listening to this song but what you’re not allowed to do is let that one grade be the determinant of your worth and intelligence. It’s easy to let grades define you when in reality they barely speak to you as a person. So don’t doubt your skills when you face a setback, instead acknowledge your qualities that make you feel confident!

3. “Bummer Days” by Liza Anne

Apart from self doubt, I do think that ambiguous angst shouldn’t only be expected but essential during the school year. Embrace going through periods where you’re mad at nothing and everything at the same time. There’s not a whole lot to gain from being angry at the world but, man, does it feel good. Scream into a pillow if you have to. Or just listen to this song.

4. “Regista gyal” by Opraah and Liim

This is a between classes track. You’re getting a bit groggy but you’ve got to keep your spirits high. Nothing too intense, just a solid groove to get you moving again.

5. “Put Your Records On” by Corrine Bailey Rae

Imagine this: you’re done with class for the day and you’re headed home to take a nap, to grab a snack, or to meet up with friends. How do you feel? Free and liberated? Like nothing can stand in your way? Then this is the song for you. “Put Your Records On” is carefree, easygoing, a breath of fresh air. And it’s just an undeniable classic.

6. “Alone Again” by Faye Webster

Really take advantage of your alone time when you get your hands on some. This could just be a biased introvert’s perspective but I am ritually dependent on my alone time. Take the opportunity to read, write, draw, (listen to music!), and just spend some time with yourself.

7. “Hopefulessness” by Courtney Barnett

Okay, maybe you’ve spent too much time alone and are in need of another angst break.

8. Troupeau Bleu by Cortex

While studying, the urge to listen to music as a way to make work bearable is unavoidable so I’ll cater to it, but it's not always the most productive. The easy solution to this is just to listen to something instrumental or in an unfamiliar language so that you don’t get distracted by the lyrics. Cortex are one of my go to bands to listen to while studying and could be yours too (if you don’t know french.) I recommend their Troupeau Bleu album because it’s super dynamic, keeps you surprisingly focused, and you can pinpoint some famous samples taken from the tracks if you listen closely.

9. “Hello Hello Hello” by Remi Wolf

There has got to be a dance song somewhere in this lineup. Whether you’re jamming out while getting ready for a night out or just having a solo dance party in your room, both are equally deserving of a soundtrack. “Hello Hello Hello” has plenty of attitude and groove to release any pent up footwork dying to show out.

10. “Days Go By by May” Erlewine and Woody Goss

As you wind down in the evening, no matter what obstacles or favors the day provided, it’s important to end it right. Establishing a nighttime routine will give you some sense of control even if your day didn’t go as planned. Self care looks different for everyone; it could be journaling, crocheting, watching your favorite comfort show, or doing an extensive skin care regimen. Either way, these habits and hobbies are reliable in times that are filled with stress and uncertainty. So even as the days go by, you can remain grounded by doing something for yourself.

Listen to the full "School Year Survival Playlist" below.