What's Great in Dayton: August 12 - 18, 2022

Germanfest Picnic: Friday, Saturday and Sunday is the Germanfest Picnic. Lots of that delicious homemade German food, plenty of fantastic German and domestic bier, your favorite bands playing in the biergarten, the Polka Mass, Culture Display, Kinder Korner, and food and craft vendors. It’s at Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse in historic St. Anne’s Hill.

Art on the Lawn: Saturday is Art on the Lawn right here in Yellow Springs. It’s an ART Extravaganza with artists in many mediums, music and food, all on the spacious green of Mills Lawn School, 10 am - 5pm.

BoomerFest: BoomerFest is also Saturday. It is an all-day community festival featuring free music and entertainment inspired by the Baby Boomers. And tons of food trucks. Go to St. Leonard’s in Centerville from noon to 10pm.

Everything Goes Better with Bacon: Bacon Fest is Saturday and Everything Goes Better with Bacon. It’s from 3 to 10pm at the Fraze.

Art on the Commons: And talk about art shows...on Sunday, in Kettering is the Art On The Commons all around the Lincoln Park from 11am to 5pm.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is Jackie Venson performing R&B and Soul, and on Saturday is Freekbass & The Bump Assembly doing Funk. There is no cost, and music starts at 7pm