Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: August 12 - 18, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published August 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Art on the Commons is Sunday in Kettering

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest, Ohio:

Germanfest Picnic: Friday, Saturday and Sunday is the Germanfest Picnic. Lots of that delicious homemade German food, plenty of fantastic German and domestic bier, your favorite bands playing in the biergarten, the Polka Mass, Culture Display, Kinder Korner, and food and craft vendors. It’s at Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse in historic St. Anne’s Hill.

Art on the Lawn: Saturday is Art on the Lawn right here in Yellow Springs. It’s an ART Extravaganza with artists in many mediums, music and food, all on the spacious green of Mills Lawn School, 10 am - 5pm.

BoomerFest: BoomerFest is also Saturday. It is an all-day community festival featuring free music and entertainment inspired by the Baby Boomers. And tons of food trucks. Go to St. Leonard’s in Centerville from noon to 10pm.

Everything Goes Better with Bacon: Bacon Fest is Saturday and Everything Goes Better with Bacon. It’s from 3 to 10pm at the Fraze.

Art on the Commons: And talk about art shows...on Sunday, in Kettering is the Art On The Commons all around the Lincoln Park from 11am to 5pm.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is Jackie Venson performing R&B and Soul, and on Saturday is Freekbass & The Bump Assembly doing Funk. There is no cost, and music starts at 7pm

Arts & Culture
Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
