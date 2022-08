Blind Rage Records in Dayton is hosting a lineup of heavy metal bands this Friday, August 12th, at 7pm for a free show. Performers include Detroit band, Snafu, Chicago's Hatemonger, and Trash Knight from Cincinnati.

The upcoming show is co-produced by Catacomb Records who will hold a pop-up at Blind Rage during the event.

For more information and other shows follow Blind Rage Records on Instagram: @BlindRageShop.