Arts & Culture

What's Great in Dayton: August 5 - 11, 2022

WYSO | By Charlie Campbell
Published August 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
A lego mini-figure of a pirate sits in a plastic boat
Juan Luis
/
Flickr Creative Commons
The LEGO Fan Convention is this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center.

Charlie Campbell's picks for what to do and see this week in Southwest, Ohio

First Friday: First Friday is tonight all over downtown Dayton. Check out the places and events at First Friday Dayton on Facebook.

Art in the City: Downtown Dayton Art in the City is Saturday. 300+ local artists of all genres bring live performances, hands-on demonstrations, community projects, an artisan market, a Juried Art Show, and more to downtown’s core. It opens at 1pm and it’s there until 7pm.

Small fams and food: Also on Saturday there’s a Small Farm & Food Fest. This free, all-ages festival features hands-on activities, demonstrations, speakers, and a pop-up farmers market that focuses on healthy eating and sustainable living. It’s at Carriage Hill MetroPark, 10am to 5pm.

EVentures: If you want to check out what electric vehicles you can now rent sometime go to downtown Dayton at the Talbott Tower between 10am to 4pm. It’s called: EVentures and their website is eventures.rentals

Build community with LEGO fans: The LEGO Fan Convention is this weekend. This fun family-friendly event has tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at and vendors providing the latest LEGO sets mini-figures and accessories. It's at the Dayton Convention Center Saturday & Sunday

Celebrate space: At the museum of the U.S. Air Force there are all kind of things going on this whole weekend about space. There are space related hands-on activities for the entire family!

Under the big top: If you want to see a circus then head over to Waynesville. The 20th Century Circus is one of the last touring circuses and it’s an inspiring family-friendly event that will give you a night to remember forever. It's in a tent on Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. One show per day at 7pm.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is The Foxies with Clemmer opening and on Saturday Tony Terry & Vibe 5 are doing R&B There is no cost and the music starts at 7pm.

Charlie Campbell
Charlie Campbell wants to spread the news of so many wonderful aspects in the greater Dayton area. He is a cheerleader and a real believer that our area is the place to be. He has been active in this area for almost 40 years and you can hear him weekly at WYSO.
