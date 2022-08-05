What's Great in Dayton: August 5 - 11, 2022

First Friday: First Friday is tonight all over downtown Dayton. Check out the places and events at First Friday Dayton on Facebook.

Art in the City: Downtown Dayton Art in the City is Saturday. 300+ local artists of all genres bring live performances, hands-on demonstrations, community projects, an artisan market, a Juried Art Show, and more to downtown’s core. It opens at 1pm and it’s there until 7pm.

Small fams and food: Also on Saturday there’s a Small Farm & Food Fest. This free, all-ages festival features hands-on activities, demonstrations, speakers, and a pop-up farmers market that focuses on healthy eating and sustainable living. It’s at Carriage Hill MetroPark, 10am to 5pm.

EVentures: If you want to check out what electric vehicles you can now rent sometime go to downtown Dayton at the Talbott Tower between 10am to 4pm. It’s called: EVentures and their website is eventures.rentals

Build community with LEGO fans: The LEGO Fan Convention is this weekend. This fun family-friendly event has tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at and vendors providing the latest LEGO sets mini-figures and accessories. It's at the Dayton Convention Center Saturday & Sunday

Celebrate space: At the museum of the U.S. Air Force there are all kind of things going on this whole weekend about space. There are space related hands-on activities for the entire family!

Under the big top: If you want to see a circus then head over to Waynesville. The 20th Century Circus is one of the last touring circuses and it’s an inspiring family-friendly event that will give you a night to remember forever. It's in a tent on Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. One show per day at 7pm.

Live music at the Levitt: At the Levitt Pavilion tonight is The Foxies with Clemmer opening and on Saturday Tony Terry & Vibe 5 are doing R&B There is no cost and the music starts at 7pm.