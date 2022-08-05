© 2022 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Miami Valley Music Focus
Miami Valley Music Focus explores the places and people behind the music of Southwest, Ohio.

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published August 5, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT
An Ohioan and Yellow Springs native appeared in the music video of this classic hit (she did not play drums on the audio version of the song). Cindy Blackman Santana, drummer extraordinaire, played the drums on Lenny Kravitz’s smash song in the now legendary music vid, instantly making her a star in her own right. She made a big impression with her just as big afro, camera ready looks, and her furious drumming. She would appear in more Kravitz videos, becoming a member of his band, in 1993. Blackman Santana would stay in Kravitz’s orbit for nearly 20 years.

Blackman Santana has a lengthy resume away from her time with Kravitz; she’s a rock and jazz drummer. She’s also, if you picked up on it, married to the iconic rock star Carlos Santana. She’s an extremely notable figure, and a special alumnus of the Miami Valley. Long live Rock & Roll…and Ohio.

Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
