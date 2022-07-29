Crabswithoutlegs to perform at Emporium Wines and The Underdog Cafe this weekend.

Jazz fusion band, Crabswithoutlegs, is playing at the Emporium Wines and Underdog Cafe wine tasting event on Friday, July 29th.

There is, admittedly, a bit of bias with this suggestion. But, I wouldn't recommend this event if everyone involved weren't dedicated to putting on their best show each time they get the chance to play.

The six piece band includes musicians from the Dayton and Columbus areas. Their set will contain a mix of both covers and original songs.

Keep up with Crabswithoutlegs on Instagram: @CrabsWithoutLegs.

