© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Crabswithoutlegs to perform at Emporium Wines and The Underdog Cafe this weekend.

WYSO | By Selah Griffin
Published July 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
Crabswithoutlegs
Crabswithoutlegs
/
Instagram

Jazz fusion band, Crabswithoutlegs, is playing at the Emporium Wines and Underdog Cafe wine tasting event on Friday, July 29th.

There is, admittedly, a bit of bias with this suggestion. But, I wouldn't recommend this event if everyone involved weren't dedicated to putting on their best show each time they get the chance to play.

The six piece band includes musicians from the Dayton and Columbus areas. Their set will contain a mix of both covers and original songs.

Keep up with Crabswithoutlegs on Instagram: @CrabsWithoutLegs.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicYellow Springs
Selah Griffin
Selah Griffin is a resident of Clifton, Ohio, but has been a part of the Yellow Springs community her whole life. Her involvement at WYSO dates back to her education at The Antioch School where she worked on the radio series Zombie High School. She is currently attending Denison University as a journalism major and religion minor. She is a DJ on the student-run Doobie Radio and a staff writer on her school's newspaper, The Denisonian.
See stories by Selah Griffin